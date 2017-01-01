Further Reading

Our Desk Shelf System brings clarity and intention to your workspace. It gives you global control of clutter, and a place for everything you need to work.
We started by elevating our screens to improve ergonomics, while also creating ample space for storage. We designed subtle organization zones to help everything on your desk live in harmony, from your keyboard to your knick-knacks.
Simply creating borders and delineating space visually organizes your space.
Feels great, doesn't it?
Drag
Speedy Transitions
Mouse. Pencil. Keyboard. Stylus. Notebook. Phone. Moving back and forth between your work tools shouldn’t stop your flow.
Our Desk Shelf system is designed to allow for rapid, seamless transitions between digital and analog.
You shouldn't need to bulldoze your things out of the way to get to work.
So go ahead, get lost in your sketchbook and then respond to that email without breaking stride.
Designed For Your Best Work Yet
We’ve spent the last four months studying how people work. We’ve looked at 600 desks, cataloged 300 photos, and interviewed 30 hard working people to learn what you need to get the job done.
Simply put, inspired work starts from an inspired workspace. We know that looks different for each person, so we designed the Desk Shelf system to provide the canvas and functionality for you to create your best work.
Meet the Players
Each piece is available individually, allowing you to mix and match to dial in your desk.