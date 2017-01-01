Further Reading

Complimentary Shipping on Orders Over $150 (USA Only)
The Desk Shelf System
We’ve designed the Desk Shelf System to help you take your work, and your workspace, to the next level. Available now at introductory pricing.
SHOP NOW
A Place for Everything
Our Desk Shelf System brings clarity and intention to your workspace. It gives you global control of clutter, and a place for everything you need to work.
We started by elevating our screens to improve ergonomics, while also creating ample space for storage. We designed subtle organization zones to help everything on your desk live in harmony, from your keyboard to your knick-knacks.

Simply creating borders and delineating space visually organizes your space. Feels great, doesn't it?

Drag
None
Side view detail of the steel and walnut wood keyboard tray.
Walnut Wood Grovemade Desk Collection with walnut keyboard tray, monitor stand, pen cups, desk lamps, planter, leather mouse pad, leather wrist pad.
Top view of the walnut wood Grovemade Desk Collection with walnut keyboard tray, monitor stand, pen cups, desk lamps, planter, leather mouse pad, leather wrist pad.
None
Speedy Transitions
Mouse. Pencil. Keyboard. Stylus. Notebook. Phone. Moving back and forth between your work tools shouldn’t stop your flow.

Our Desk Shelf system is designed to allow for rapid, seamless transitions between digital and analog.

You shouldn't need to bulldoze your things out of the way to get to work.

So go ahead, get lost in your sketchbook and then respond to that email without breaking stride.
Designed For Your Best Work Yet
We’ve spent the last four months studying how people work. We’ve looked at 600 desks, cataloged 300 photos, and interviewed 30 hard working people to learn what you need to get the job done.
Simply put, inspired work starts from an inspired workspace. We know that looks different for each person, so we designed the Desk Shelf system to provide the canvas and functionality for you to create your best work.
Meet the Players
Each piece is available individually, allowing you to mix and match to dial in your desk.
Walnut Desk Shelf - Walnut Desk Shelf -
Walnut Desk Shelf -

Walnut Desk Shelf
USD $149

Wool Felt Desk Pad (Small / Dark Grey) - Wool Felt Desk Pad (Small / Dark Grey) -
Wool Felt Desk Pad (Small / Dark Grey) -

Wool Felt Desk Pad (Small / Dark Grey)
USD $49

Laptop Lift (Dark Grey) - Laptop Lift (Dark Grey) -
Laptop Lift (Dark Grey) -

Laptop Lift (Dark Grey)
USD $99

Desk Tray (Dark) - Desk Tray (Dark) -
Desk Tray (Dark) -

Desk Tray (Dark)
USD $79

Maple Desk Shelf - Maple Desk Shelf -
Maple Desk Shelf -

Maple Desk Shelf
USD $149

Wool Felt Desk Pad (Small / Light Grey) - Wool Felt Desk Pad (Small / Light Grey) -
Wool Felt Desk Pad (Small / Light Grey) -

Wool Felt Desk Pad (Small / Light Grey)
USD $49

Laptop Lift (Light Grey) - Laptop Lift (Light Grey) -
Laptop Lift (Light Grey) -

Laptop Lift (Light Grey)
USD $99

Desk Tray (Light) - Desk Tray (Light) -
Desk Tray (Light) -

Desk Tray (Light)
USD $79

Get the Bundle
Get the whole team in one easy step—available with or without the Laptop Lift.
Walnut Desk Shelf Bundle - WITHOUT-LAPTOP-LIFT Walnut Desk Shelf Bundle - WITHOUT-LAPTOP-LIFT
Walnut Desk Shelf Bundle - WITHOUT-LAPTOP-LIFT

Walnut Desk Shelf Bundle
USD $275

Walnut Desk Shelf Bundle - WITH-LAPTOP-LIFT Walnut Desk Shelf Bundle - WITH-LAPTOP-LIFT
Walnut Desk Shelf Bundle - WITH-LAPTOP-LIFT

Walnut Desk Shelf Bundle
USD $370

Maple Desk Shelf Bundle - WITHOUT-LAPTOP-LIFT Maple Desk Shelf Bundle - WITHOUT-LAPTOP-LIFT
Maple Desk Shelf Bundle - WITHOUT-LAPTOP-LIFT

Maple Desk Shelf Bundle
USD $275

Maple Desk Shelf Bundle - WITH-LAPTOP-LIFT Maple Desk Shelf Bundle - WITH-LAPTOP-LIFT
Maple Desk Shelf Bundle - WITH-LAPTOP-LIFT

Maple Desk Shelf Bundle
USD $370

Further Reading

DESIGN STORY
Designing The Desk Collection
The spark came in 2013, when Ken and Joe made a trip to San Francisco and toured the newly finished headquarters of lodging-service giant Airbnb...
READ MORE
LOOK BOOK
Meet Megan Osborne
Megan is a graphic designer cherishing her time close to family and doing meaningful work for local companies in her hometown of Whitefish, Montana.
READ MORE
BEHIND THE SCENES
Making The Wood Speaker
Using thick slabs of either western walnut or eastern hard rock maple, each speaker is made of two halves that are first CNC machined on one side, then flipped and machined again to complete a rough version of the outer form...
READ MORE
